"You are part of the problem" – Mr Beautiful condemns Afia Schwarzenegger on live TV

“Afia, you are part of the problem. You people have hailed social media and turned it into a God. You create certain things that create problems in people’s relationships. You are among the culprits. The way you people are using social media, you are part of the reason girls have learnt those petty vices.”

He therefore cautioned Afia to refrain from unnecessary comments and lies she posts on social media.

“Take a look at this video you made lying that the woman (Chief of Staff; Frema Opare) has given you money. Did she give you money? She did not give you money. But you see, when the woman’s brother died, you, Afia, went to the funeral and donated. Did she send her condolences when your father died?”

Mr Beautiful wondered what will push her and some other people to use their platforms in that manner while not considering the consequences.

“So why do you use social media to create something. Were you looking to entice the woman for her money? Look at the way people are insulting you. The way you people are using the social media, some young girls think social media can make them popular through immoral ways,” Mr Beautiful said.

Although she listened to his submission, she did not seem pleased.