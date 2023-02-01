You are still underground artiste - Yaa Pono blasts Kwaw Kese over Sarkodie [Watch]

Yaa Pono made fun of Sarkodie in the diss song by pointing out that he had been featured on the record of a deceased guy (Bob Marley).

In addition to this, he boasted that he is a better rapper than Sarkodie and that he is capable of beating him on the mic on any given day.

Responding to the diss song of Yaa Pono to Sarkodie on Twitter, Kwaw Kese advised Yaa Pono to focus on bettering himself rather than spending his energy and resources on another person.

He tweeted; “If you diss someone who’s ahead of you in everything, you’re wasting your time. Use that energy to better yourself”

However, Ponobiom has responded to the rants from the camp of Kwaw Kese describing his move as stupid.

In his live video on Monday, January 30, the rapper mentioned that his colleague came after him just for clout.

Expressing his displeasure, he said: "I don't normally come online unless I am promoting my music, and I just dropped 'Yard', Shout out to Fox Beats. Back to the matter: I run the streets, forget everybody. The main reason is that I am calling out Kwaw Kese I am talking to you direct. Do you feel me?

"I should have taken a phone to call you because that's what I am used to doing but I see that this is where you want your clout. I will tell you to the face that you are stupid."

According to Yaa Pono, Kwaw Kesse has never helped anyone in his camp, therefore, he should not add his voice to his matter.

"Let it be known to Kwaw Kese that I don't beat around the bush. He should channel his energy into helping his brother who is a musician at Swedru," he said.

Yaa Pono also mentioned that he has made several people famous, including Blak Sherif so Kwaw Kese should shut up and shouldn’t add his voice to his (Yaa Pono) issue with Sarkodie.