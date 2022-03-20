You are stupid if you fight your husband over Abena Korkor - Afia Schwarzenegger

According to her, “even if you know” about your husband’s infidelity, you will be acting foolishly if you allow Abena Korkor to come in between you and him.

She thinks the socialite and former TV3 employee has been doing this for far too long to be taking seriously.

“I am saying this because, I don’t think Ghanaian men are stupid. Abena Korkor, for 5 years, has been mentioning names. So, the men who try to have amorous relationships with her, are they mad? It can’t be possible.”

She said this while hosting United Showbiz on UTV, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Arnold Asamoah, a regular pundit on the show, however, asked Afia if she thinks men do not approach Abena regardless of her consistently divulging her alleged intimate issues?

Afia replied that she doesn’t “believe” anything Abena Korkor has been saying.

Another pundit, Amanda Jissih, pointed out that Abena Korkor has “crossed the border.”

The actress who was recently in the news for criticizing MzGee for allegedly releasing an audio of veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio begging for crumbs said:

“The truth has to be told. No matter how bitter it is, we need to tell her that she has overdone it. She should end her controversial pronouncements now.

“Moreover, those who have a voice in the media should close this chapter. Because every time she brings something up, we amplify it. Now it’s okay. As there is no evidence of a rape case against any of the men Abena has alleged she has shared a bed with, it’s okay. Regarding the men, why would they approach a lady who everybody is supposedly trying to be with? Find someone else.”

Last week, Abena Korkor named a musician and two former Black Stars captains she has allegedly slept with.