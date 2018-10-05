You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay

She claims haters in a bid to tarnish her image have photoshopped her pictures and leaked them online.
In an Instagram post on her verified page, the singer wrote, “…people who want to belittle what I can do hide behind the internet, as they project lame and shameful images which have nothing to do with me.” She continued by saying, “Hiding behind the internet and sharing photoshopped images of me will not bring me down.”
My passion is entertainment and I am thankful for my God given talent of being able to sing. It#emo#4oCZ##s quite unfortunate that in my quest to show it people who want to belittle what I can do hide behind the internet, as they project lame and shameful images which have nothing to do with me. Hiding behind the internet and sharing photoshopped images of me will not bring me down. I am here to show my talent to the world and the evil plans you have in mind will not pull me down. When will these acts stop, are women supposed to be a laughing stock whenever they want to achieve something useful in life? And fellow women also joining in such acts, will you be happy if I were your sister or relative? Support your own but you rather prefer to pull your own down. Feminism isn#emo#4oCZ##t about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It#emo#4oCZ##s about changing the way the world perceives that strength. #rufftownrecords #shaygang #astalavista #wendyshaytotheworld #teamavo
She clams haters in a bid to tarnish her image have photoshopped her pictures and leaked them online. This comes off quite confusing as there a video of her bending and shaking her bum towards the audience.
Seems she quite forgot that there were cameras and phone everywhere. And that sometimes unflattering pics are bound to find its way to the internet.
So who do we believe the video/audience or Wendy Shay?