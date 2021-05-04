You can’t pressure the government with a tweet - Edem tells 'Fix the Country' protestors

Some celebrities, including John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson, have joined the protest, highlighting some of the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.

But when a fan asked Edem to drop dripping on social media and join the protest, the “Over Again” hitmaker went straightforward to tell the fan that tweets can’t make a change.

He, however, provided what seems to be the best solution or what can get a better result, saying ‘dialogue, recommendations and forming pressure groups’ are the best options.

“U people be getting the bags and be dripping on us..u can't help us pressure the government abi?,” the Twitter user asked.

Edem responded: “U can’t pressure government with a tweet,you can however do it with dialogue, recommendations and forming pressure groups that can’t be penetrated with tribal games and Political associations.”

Some of his tweeps agreed with him, others didn’t.

“Massa we can always start from somewhere. Just keep lurking in the shadows and watch us pressure them with a hashtag. #FixTheCountry and #FixGhana enimguasi fuo,” a tweep said.