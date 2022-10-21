You can't silence the truth; KKD warns NPP gov't over arrest of journalists

Commenting on Captain Smart's arrest, KKD said "sometimes joyfully, other times painfully but if you claim you are in a democracy, let the people speak their minds, for without freedom of speech we will never hear the truth".

Pulse Ghana

He warned those who caused his arrest as he emphasised that "no citizen of Ghana must be silenced. We may wish every person in power does only good and lawful things. Unfortunately, the reality isn't so. The promises and practices are oft enemies".

"This is why the governed, especially the fourth estate, must speak truth to power to nudge leadership, and citizens, to do the right thing and call public attention to clear and present danger for urgent redress.

No person can silence truth. You may try but you can never silence truth forever. Take all the praise you want whilst in power. Remember that praise will not show you the wrong you do to our nation nor your neighbour," he added.

In the statement shared on his social media pages, he continued that "most praise singers only humour you and lick your backside for their selfish ends. Listen to the good about you as well as the bad, and you will learn much to do better.

To harrass, silence or harm those who tell you the truth, disagree with you, tell the truth about you or are just not impressed with you has never made anyone greater, more popular nor more powerful.