This comes following years of speculations surrounding Nadia’s adoption to the Buari’s family.

The “Mummy’s Daughter” actress is said to have been adopted after her father abandoned her.

But Alhaji Sidiku Buari, the former MUSIGA President, says the media is trying to create confusion between his family.

He appeared on Okay FM’s “Best Entertainment” show yesterday where he vented his spleen on how the media is trying to poke its nose into his family matter.

The host Halifax asked if the speculations are true but Sidiku fumed – even though he seemed calm when answering the question – at the host, saying “this is where you people have a little problem…this is where you create confusion between families.”

Watch the full interview below.