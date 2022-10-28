You destroyed young women with your feminism campaign; Kwasi Kwarteng tells Gifty Anti

In a Facebook post, Mr Kwasi Kwarteng also accused the former GTV news anchor of betraying her followers. He states that Gifty Anti inspired her followers to focus on their careers and ignore marital issues only to later do the opposite.

“This is what you did and destroyed the identity of many young women who followed you religiously but blindly.

"Sadly, you have reduced life to a competition between men and women. In your attempt to help young women find their identity, you erroneously created an impression as if the only thing they need in this world is their career and that life is all about how they can be better than men”, he added.

The GES P.R.O was responding to a news report that quoted Gifty Anti for saying that 'every man is afraid of a powerful woman.

He continued that "Young women were told the only important variable necessary for their development was their career and nothing else. Today you betrayed the very principles you stood for. I wish you have the courage to re-educate them that a well-balanced aggregation of family, marriage & career is equally vital to one’s identity. And that they can still get to the top without seeing men as their competitors.