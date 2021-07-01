You disappoint us daily - Yvonne Nelson tells Nana Addo

"Did you sleep well knowing the youth of your country are in DISTRESS?" she asked in the tweet which has so far gathered over 1000 retweets with more than 5000 likes. The last part of the tweet reads "You disappoint us DAILY!".

This comes amidst criticism the Nana Addo led government has been receiving over hardship in Ghana caused by a rise in unemployment, corruption allegations, continuous increment of fuel prices, poor development among others.

In the past few days, the government has been receiving accusations of using the State Security Services to stop the agitated youth from staging street protests to amplify their grievances.

Following the military shooting in Ejura where two civilians were gunned down whilst demonstrating at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka.

The incident sparked outrage on social media. Yvonne Nelson speaking about that yesterday and other attempts by Ghana police to stop Fix The Country campaigners from organizing a street in Accra said NPP in opposition supported demonstration but now against it.

"Remember when the NPP was in opposition,(we) Ghanaians going on the streets to demonstrate meant everything to them! They came in their party colours. now (we) same Ghanaians aren't happy about the state of the country and same NPP is blocking us?" she tweeted.