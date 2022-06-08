You don’t have good taste if you think I'm ugly – Lydia Forson

She further indicated that she is never bothered by such people as she finds such comments funny.

“Lol. I will never understand how people think calling me ugly will hurt me. I mean not everyone has good taste, so why would your poor taste hurt me?”, Lydia Forson wrote.

The seasoned actress made this comment after a follower of hers on Twitter had said he was not impressed by her beauty when he met her in person. The follower indicated that she is ugly and that her photos on social media deceived him.

For years, Lydia Forson has been a subject of attacks from social media users as a result of her advocacy against political leaders in the country.

The actress consistently comments on socio-political issues. She uses her voice to fight for the rights of citizens to have quality living standards irrespective of the political party in power.

Last month she called out President Akufo-Addo for his comments on the flood problem the country faces.

She indicated that the President’s comments show how insensitive he is to the plight of Ghanaians.