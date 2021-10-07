‘You don’t support homosexuals but you borrow from them’ - Blakk Rasta blasts Akufo Addo

Homosexuality has dominated headlines for months and the discourse has taken a new turn after a group of parliamentarians proposed an anti-LGBT bill to end the discussion.

The Anti-LGBT bill, officially called the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime if passed.

The bill, which is spearheaded by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram – Sam George, had earlier hinted at ongoing deliberations on a document to render the group’s promotion and advocacy illegal.

Sam George and other members of parliament drafted the bill which they are seeking to introduce in the house as a private member’s bill for the necessary approval.

A portion of the bill which hit the internet has been heavily criticised by activists and a few celebrities, including Sister Derby, Lydia Forson and Wanlov The Kulor.

Adding his voice to the discussion, Blakk Rasta has said he can’t understand why a nation like Ghana hates homos3.xuals, but their political leaders still go to them for huge sums of loans.