You don’t talk to me but you want to pray for me - Shatta Wale reacts to Michy’s prayer appeal

Following his issue with Bulldog, Michy begged Ghanaians to pray for the father of her son, Majesty.

“I would plead with Ghanaians, to support the father of my child, Shatta Wale with powerful prayers. I just pray that the revelations coming in won’t bring him further problems because once he is down, it will affect me and our son. So please pray,” she said on Movement TV.

However, Shatta Wale has responded to Michy’s request for prayer from Ghanaians claiming that she enjoys playing a joke on the country.

Shatta in a Snapchat message to Michy questioned if it makes sense for her to pray for him since she does not talk to him.

According to Wale, a lot of people will fall for the format that Michy is using adding that they want to use his ex against him.

Shatta Wrote;

“You don’t talk to me but you want to pray for me. Does it makes sense at all. And plenty of people will fall for this format cuz you can't see they want to use my ex against me. Keep spreading the news that I need help like Kanye West. Billionaire life is hard”

Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

The dancehall act in a bid to drag Bullgod online claimed that his estranged manager knows something about the death of Fennec Okyere, Kwaw Kese's manager who was allegedly assassinated on 13th March 2014.