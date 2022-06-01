You have done the same thing for years - Don Little blasts Afia Schwarzenegger

She went on to say the utterances of marriage and relationship show hosts, Auntie Naa and Mama Efe were indecent for radio during the day.

The female comedienne pointed out that the notoriety of those two hosts in using overly explicit words have caused the collapse of several marriages and relationships.

“Now when you go to Kumasi at 1pm prime time, you have old women sitting on TV and radio discussing sexual acts and organs just for trends.”

However, reacting to Afia’s outburst on Oman Channel, Don Little indicated that she is equally guilty as those she is calling out.

“You Afia have always had your freedom to express your mind without being prevented. You have over the years, without caution, used the very words you are complaining about on social media which equally has a wider reach. So how do you now call for a radio station to be closed down because they mention the same genitals you have been throwing about on social media?”

Don Little added that he blames the excess use of explicit language on radio on the lack of enforcement of laws in the country.