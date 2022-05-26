You have no funds to fix floods but got funds to shower in the sky; Efia Odo jabs Nana

"There are still people that when the rains come, they think the easiest way to deal with dirt in the house is to throw it in the gutter. Those things have to stop," the president said in a video that has gone viral.

The president's comment has since sparked debate on social media. Whilst some agree with him, others like Efia Odo believed the President's excuse for not fixing the drainage system in Accra is flawed.

Taking to Twitter, the Ghanaian actress wrote "imagine a whole President of Ghana saying that there aren’t any available funds to create a functioning system that will eradicate floods, but he has funds to shower in private jets".

"I guess his luxurious lifestyle is more important than helping Ghanaians," she concluded a Tweet that has sparked arguments on the bluebird app.

"Aboafunu ..you people chocks your gutters without cleaning it and you want floods to be stopped ..saa mo gyimii no a mo de te Accra ho no ..when was the last time you join hands to help clean your gutters ..kote3 a anka wa di awie..Ofui," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user said "And do u think that amount of money spent on jets can develop or solve the problem floods?? I do not support the government in spending money on jets and all others but let us not talk like we were not brought up from homes. Speak sense aahh".