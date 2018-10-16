You killed yourself by dropping an empty album - Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale

Pulse.com.gh logo
You killed yourself by dropping an empty album - Kwaw Kese


According to Kwaw Kese, the 'Reign' album should have been the talk of the town after its release but to his surprise that is not the case with Shatta Wale’s.

Rapper Kwaw Kese has  bashed his school son Shatta Wale for producing an empty album.

He wrote:

Not a single person talked about your album here today. The beautiful crowd and the organization But people should be talking more about the songs on the album by now, not the other The only career you killed is YOURS We planning the burial”.

The 'Abodam' hitmaker shared this tweet after Shatta Wale stated that any artiste who would try him would get killed because he is a career killer.

READ MORE: Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know

Well, Kwaw Kese is not the only person to have passed a bad comment about the album as various people have also described the album as wack and overhyped.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and see how the story of the album unfolds.

