The comedian made this comment on his Instagram page, Friday, April 8, 2022.
You made our childhood amazing - DKB reacts to the death of TT
Popular Ghanaian comedian, DKB, says the late veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, was among the people who inspired and made his childhood thrilling.
DKB said Mr Adjeteyfio will be missed because of his incredible exploits in the movie industry.
“I just learned of his passing. Rest in peace, legendary Psalm Adjeteyfio and thank you for making our childhood amazing! You inspired a lot of us. We’ll miss you, Aponkyiniti,” he wrote.
On the morning of Friday, April 8, news began trickling in of the death of the veteran actor. After a while we received confirmation of his death.
According to his family, Mr Adjeteyfio’s son found him unconscious in his room. He was immediately sent to a hospital after several attempts to revive him failed. The family disclosed that the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Popularly known as T.T, Psalm Adjeteyfio was 55 years.
TT was not just a constant cast member of the popular Ghanian TV series, Taxi Driver, but was the lead character. He also featured in many movies such as; American Boy, Love, Lies and Murder, Papa Lasisi, The Scent of Danger and The Chosen One.
