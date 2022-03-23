'You must be dealing with a lot of Small girls' - Serwaa Amihere replies Gambo

"If we wan worry you we fit just send your girl 2k as good morning, Y3bufu aah then we add 3k gbeke as sweet dreams. what you go do?" the rapper said in a Tweet that has gone viral.

He continued "Nuh be say we want ur girl oo… we just wan worry you k3k3 I vex kraa then I text am at work “ have you had lunch yet ? Then send 1k for that".

Replying to the tweet, Serwaa Amihere said "you must be dealing with a lot of “small girls” to be saying these things because I don’t understand".

Serwaa Amihere slams Gambo Pulse Ghana

The post has since sparked a wild conversation on the bird app as many tweeps weigh into the topic. "Just tell the us you have a higher release clause, what be this yapayapayapa mouth rants," a Twitter user told Serwaa.

Another said, "You trying to say big girls like you won’t take this small money lol .. range then things" with a savage account adding that "Ashewo! and you think you’re a big girl now? He’s not Oppong Nkrumah, he won’t give you money to fix your . Format girls".