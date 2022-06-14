'You people should stop bothering me; I’m not sound mentally' – Afia Schwar

Although she protested that people should stop meddling in her affairs, she noted that she is not giving up on dealing with the issues she has been embroiled in.

Answering questions about her troubles with Chairman Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw during an interview with OkayFM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Afia said she will fight to the end regardless of her issues.

“They should stop bothering me. You people should just stop. I’m not sound mentally and I have been placed on medication. I have been taking drugs. But I won’t spare anyone who crosses my path. I will fight you with my last strength.”

According to her, she will explore every means available to her to deal with the people she is having problems with.

“While I’m making appearances in court, I will be visiting shrines as well. I’ll visit any type of shrine that will enable me to deal with my detractors. I left home at exactly 2 am to visit the Nogokpo shrine and I didn’t come to joke.”