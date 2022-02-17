'You are very foolish' - Shatta Wale insults Sam George over 'smoking wrong leave' tweet

Commenting on the trending video, he said "E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I'm not hanastand".

His tweet did not sit well with Shatta Wale who has decided to fire back at him. "That sam George if you don’t stop those foolish comments about me erh … You go sick for room for years unless I touch you... I never see foolish man like you too before .. prove to me which leave I smoke, you are very foolish a man," he tweeted.

In another Tweet, he said "ah is sam George even a government person or he is a radio presenter ..Masa this year if you be minister and u come to me anyhow, I will also come to you anyhow !! What da fuck !!!! If Ibe so u guys want us to run the country, we go go like that .. tackle tackle, foolish man".

Shatta Wale did not stop there, in another series of tweets, he went to add that "the plot ppl like sam George has for me we know all .. Bigman big man but you talk like a fool .. Do your worse foolish man !!".