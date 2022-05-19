You will never be criticized by anyone doing better than you - D-Black

Presenter and musician, Blakk Rasta, has been loud among those critics.

The reggae musician lamented that D-Black must be treated like everyone else and if it was left to him, D-Black would have paid ten-fold of the amount of power he had used illegally.

Blakk Rasta pointed out in an interview that D-Black should be used as a scapegoat to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to do similar things which are not beneficial to the state.

He added that, although D-Black and some other celebrities have been parading themselves as successful business people, their deeds suggest they are actually engaged in illegalities, and as such, the rapper must not be left off the hook.

“D-Black should be made to suffer like any other person, yes that is stealing. If D-Black had broken into multimedia and had stolen 500,000, Ghanaians will be talking. But because it is a governmental institution… even in our proverbs, {we say} “government work we don’t carry it on our heads, we drag it on the floor.”

However, hitting at his critics without targeting anyone in particular, D-Black indicated that people who are performing below par in comparison to you, will always find fault with you. To him, that shouldn’t bother the one being targeted.