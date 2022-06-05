You womanizer; why are you interested in me divorcing my wife - Patapaa blasts Zionfelix (Video)

Patapaa is alleging Zionfelix wants to ruin his marriage with the German nurse, Liha Miller (who is married to the Ghanaian musician).

In a video circulating online, Patapaa described Zionfelix as a womaniser while questioning the real motive behind his trip to Germany to meet Liha.

“You refused to attend and blog about our wedding, but when you heard about divorce, you have gone to interview my wife, ” Patapaa fumed.

Patapaa and Liha married in January 2021, but there has been the rumour that the couple is going through a divorce.

Meanwhile, Zionfelix is also on a tour of Europe, where he caught up with Patapaa’s German wife.

Liha revealed in her interview with Zionfelix that she works 12 hours a day and thus does not have time to engage rumour mongers.

According to her, she is unperturbed by negative comments about her marriage with Ghanaian singer.

She also said even though she has a busy schedule working as a nurse in Germany, she also makes time to shoot funny videos for TikTok and Instagram, which she gets paid for.