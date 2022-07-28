You'll regret insulting people you’ve never met - Yvonne Nelson warns netizens

"Stay on Twitter and continue fooling and insulting people you’ve never met. Your future self will regret it," she said.

The actress's caution comes after a netizen who had previously clashed with her online came to her for a job interview and when she recognised him, it spelt doom for him.

The movie star and filmmaker said during the interview she randomly asked the prospective employee for his Twitter handle and that was when she discovered that he had once been disrespectful to her and she had blocked him.

"One guy came for a job interview and I asked him for his Twitter handle, guess what, I had blocked him. Well….you know the rest. Keep fooling wai," Yvonne narrated.

Her comment has, hence, sparked conversations in her comments section. While others agree with her, others do not.

Meanwhile, the actress says despite her tireless efforts to find love in Ghana, she has not been able to find anyone yet in the country.

She thinks the reason behind her unfortunate luck when it comes to love is because Ghanaian men do not love her.

She added that she has met men whom she was interested in but they didn’t she indeed liked them.

The actress said this in an interview on Kingdom + FM in Accra.

“Finding love in this country is quite difficult. Ghanaian men don’t love me. I’ve met a couple of people that I liked they didn’t even believe that I liked them.”

