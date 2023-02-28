You’ll run mad if you don’t accept that cheating is part of marriage – Empress Gifty to couples

She made these statements in an interview with Accra FM while stating that it is a huge mistake for partners to think of each other as saints.

“What I can say is that, if you are a married man or married woman, cheating is part of marriage. If you don’t bear that in mind, you will go mad when it happens to you. You see, don’t see your husband as Holy Ghost. Don’t consider your wife as [Hail] Mary. No. Acknowledge that your partner is a human being. Think about divorce just as you thought about your wedding,” she asserted.

Empress Gifty further explained that couples are able to forgive each other if cheating is regarded as a sign of weakness and dealt with as such.

“You are able to forgive if you see it as their weakness. Because if you don’t love their weakness, the marriage will not survive,” she added.

Her first marriage with Prophet Elisha Osei ended in 2014 and is currently married to one of the leading party members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye..