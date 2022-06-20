Asantewaa was speaking on UTV with Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse, Jacqueline Mensah, Felicia Osei and Erkua Official as they appeared on Saturday Night's United Showbiz show.
'You'll sing your songs alone if you don't bring it to TikTokers to promote' - Asantewaa
'If you are an artiste, your craft doesn't matter again' because according to Asantewaa, until you pay TikTokers to promote your song, you will be singing it alone.
Speaking about their career as TikTok influencers, Asantawaa agreed that they are hotcakes now with so many calls coming to them lately. "That's why I say that now it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game," she said.
In the video below, she continued that "when you drop a song now it is not about your craft unless you bring it to us, if not you will have to sing your song," and Kesse hilariously added, "we are the board of directors, you have to bring it to us".
Legally known as Martina Dwamena, Asantewaa gained online prominence during the Covid-19 lockdown period when the use of TikTok became a fashion, garnering a massive following within a short period.
She has gained over 1.9 million followers and 53 million likes on the China-owned social media app. In October 2021, Asantewaa was adjudged “TikTok Influencer of the Year” at the maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards.
