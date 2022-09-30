Young stripper KiDi is a mess – Kevin Taylor teases KiDi over old tweets

The singer found himself in trouble when some Twitter users pulled up his old tweets again.

The singer was seen to take swipes at former Presidents John Mahama, John Agyekum Kufour and President Akufo-Addo.

He also openly talked about his “relationship” with TV show host Anita Akuffo back in primary school and many others that people find offensive.

Before fame, KiDi was very ruthless and fearless on the internet. Well, many social media users are still shocked as to how KiDi was a cyber bully before he became a mainstream artist.

Kevin Taylor joined in the conversation and took on KiDi’s cavalcade of tweets from 2013. Taylor said the Musician is a mess. He called him a young stripper.

"This young stripper called Kidi is a mess" he wrote

Kevin Taylor subtly teases KiDi over old tweets Pulse Ghana

The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi fell in trouble after Twitter resurrected his appalling old tweets about prominent personalities including President Nana Akufo Addo and John Dramani Mahama.

KiDi topped Twitter trends in Ghana with over 30,000 tweets on Wednesday, September 28 after his old tweets were resurrected to the timeline by users.

Some of the tweets dating back to 2012 and before he gained popularity in 2017 for his musical abilities have been condemned on social media.

In one of the tweets, KiDi made uncomplimentary remarks about President Nana Akufo-Addo.