'Your communication is weak' - Afia Schwarzenegger slam's gov't over E-Levy (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger is spitting her venom on the NPP government over the debate emanating from the E-Levy bill.

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger

According to the social media commentator who campaigned for Nana Addo and NPP in the past two general elections, the government communication team is weak, hence, the public’s outrage over the E-levy.

Afia Schwarzenegger was dragged into the E-Levy debate as some Ghanaians lambasted the Chief of Staff for donating GH¢50,000 to her for her father’s funeral.

Chief of Staff Frema-Opare and Afia Schwarzenegger
Chief of Staff Frema-Opare and Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

Responding to some of the comments over the donation, she said “welcome to Ghana where the government communication is weak, and they will not employ competent people to do proper communication. If not, you do know that we are already paying E-levy. Or you don’t know?".

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh she adds that "because when you make a transfer right now that I’m talking to you when you make a mobile money transfer, you pay about GH¢1.00 or so. So we are already paying the E-levy. So the government is just going to increase it.

Further advising the government communication apparatus on how they could have handled the E-Levy communication, she pointed out that the government should have hidden behind telecommunication companies to do their evil bidding.

What the government should have done is to keep quiet and hide behind the Telco’s and make them increase it to GH¢3.00. Then the government would turn around and order the Telco to reduce it to GH¢2.00. So that the government will look like heroes to Ghanaians," she said.

"But as I’m saying, the government communication is weak, and they will not employ competent people. Because for E-levy, everyone using mobile money is already paying. What they will do is to increase the tariff," she added.

Afia Schwarzenegger concluded that “so you people should stop saying you won’t pay the E-levy. Instead, say you won’t agree for the government to increase the charges".

Selorm Tali

