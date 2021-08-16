‘Your smile, sense of humour beat my mind’ - Selasie pens heart-warming message to Joe Mettle

Selasie took to her Instagram page to disclose what attracted her to the gospel musician, saying the singer’s smile, sense of humour, the way she could be herself around him and having a heart of gold beat her mind.

She said even when the “Bo Noo Ni” hitmaker is extremely busy, he makes time for her.

“A year has gone way so fast! God is faithful till the end,” she said in an Instagram post. “I saw you! You got my attention! Your smile, your sense of humour, the way I could just be myself around you till date beats my mind, your heart of gold! We became friends … there was never a day we never got in touch….even during your most busiest schedules honestly I didn’t even expect to hear from you ….BUT you will always always look out for me! I prayed and I asked the Lord! Who is this man and why did he come my way.”

Selasie said she got everything that she prayed for and that God pays attention to details.

“I got everything I prayed for … Because the God that I serve pays attention to DETAILS. The rest is ….. Happy Anniversary To us You light up my entire world! You are the BEST BEST BEST and I’m glad I get to see all this and what the Lord is going to do in your life! He has started and it’s marvellous in our eyes! I love you soo much thank you for everything @joemettle,” she added.

Joe Mettle, on the other hand, wrote a short message to his wife.

He thanked God for their first anniversary, adding that ‘we know we will see many more years of His goodness till he returns or death do us part.’