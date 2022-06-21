RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Your wife’s salary is only hers, don’t fight her to take responsibilities – Mc Dan

Kofi Boateng

Entrepreneur, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as, McDan, says men should strive to take all the financial responsibilities in their homes.

According to him, regardless of the financial capacity of a woman, her husband should not depend on or expect her to assist the family in matters concerning their finances.

To him, the salary of the wife is wholly hers. However, that of the man is for the entire family. As such, men should not be expectant of their wives assuming responsibilities in the home.

“Your wife’s salary is her salary. Don’t come home and fight your wife because she can afford to pay the fees. Even if she’s paying the fees, try to take it over, and be seen to be very responsible.”

He further indicated that he takes this very important as a man. This is because, to him, many men are now tying the knot with the expectation that the woman will pay their bills for them.

“I am very particular about that because a lot of fathers lately are marrying because they want women to pay their bills. Don’t be a man that a woman pays their bills.”

McDan said this while speaking at a Father’s Day event on Sunday, June 19.

He is a Ghanaian business magnate and the founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies. McKorley was awarded the title of Entrepreneur of the Year - 2016 at the Ghana Aviation Awards.

McDan has two wives.

In an interview on Paul Adom-Otchere’s Good Evening Ghana a while back, he said there’s no conflict in his house because he has two wives.

