By the perception of many, YouTube, pays a lot when it comes to views videos on the platform gets. However, according to the “Yes I Do” singer, the video streaming platform is her least paying platform.

The mother of one during a Pulse Chat interview has mentioned Apple’s music platform, iTunes, pays the most. “The platform that sells the most is iTunes, and iTunes you don’t even see numbers like how YouTube you see 3 million. iTunes pays more than any platform” she said.

Hear more from Becca in the video below.