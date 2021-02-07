She said parents who have their children looking up to Shatta Wale as a role model have failed.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Whitney said: “It’s high time we stopped throwing in the role model argument when some personalities are fighting. Me, I see it as a failure on the part of a parent if your child’s first role model is Shatta Wale. I see it as a sign of failure on your part.”

Prompted by the host Kwasi Aboagye that she was not being fair to Shatta Wale, Whitney retorted, “Your child can like Shatta Wale’s songs, Stonebwoy’s songs, admire how Messi plays soccer and drive inspiration from it but to say I want to be like Shatta Wale, you can’t be like Shatta Wale. There is only one Shatta Wale. You can only imitate him but you can’t be him.

Her comments comes off the back of the recent feud between the dancehall superstar and Aisha Modi.

Ayisha Modi and Shatta Wale

Last week, Shatta Wale and Aisha Modi topped trends after they locked horns on social media. Aisha, a staunch fan of Stonebwoy had shared a photo of her icon traveling around the world, featuring international artistes and making money. That post did not come without a dig at other musicians who according to Aisha were sitting home idle.

“The fact that he decided to roam and take pictures in this corona era does not make him hardworking. Stop fooling,” a commenter said to be a Shatta Wale fan wrote.