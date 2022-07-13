RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May thanks fan who tackled actor over decision to take new wife

Odion Okonofua
May Edochie and her hubby, Yul
May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

The actor had shared a post of his first wife and last son on his Instagram page, appreciating her for bagging an endorsement deal.

This, however, did not go down well with fans of May who still have grievances with the actor over his decision to take another wife.

"Na we dey marry May now", go and continue with your new bag of rice and let our classy queen be. She didn't sign polygamy from the day one. You hate your beautiful wife and children because of a loose woman. I weep for you," one of the aggrieved fans wrote.

Surprisingly, May replied the comment in affirmation of the follower's thoughts.

''Thanks," she wrote alongside lovestruck emoji.

May has never hidden her disapproval over the decision of her husband to take a new wife.

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu

In May, a few days after Edochie revealed that he had gotten married to a new wife, May expressed her displeasure over his move.

"My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people," she wrote on IG at that time

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

Yul and May have been married for sixteen years with four children.

