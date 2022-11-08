RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvonne Nelson brands Nana Addo as 'hardened-heart Pharaoh' in new social media post

Selorm Tali

Yvonne Nelson is mounting more pressure on H.E Nana Addo over the unbearable economic hardship Ghanaians are facing in the country.

Yvonne Nelson and Nana Addo
Yvonne Nelson and Nana Addo

The outspoken Ghanaian actress who has been an open critic of the ruling NPP government now describes the Ghanaian president as the wicked Egyptian, Pharaoh, known biblically for acting against the will of God.

Recommended articles

Yvonne Nelson via a post shared on Twitter describes the sitting Ghanaian President as a hardened-heart Pharaoh.

This wouldn't be the first time Yvonne Nelson has called out Nana Addo over economic hardship in Ghana. In a recent post, she said "Mr President, his eye drop ( xalacom) was 120ghc , its now 273ghc and even 300ghc in some pharmacies. I need to use this every evening, without it, the pressures on my eye will go up and will result in glaucoma. How many Ghanaians do you…"

In her latest move, the actress changed her Twitter profile to a meme that brands H.E Nana Addo as the Egyptian ruler. The meme which comes with a photo of the President comes with a text that reads "and God kept hardening Pharaoh's heart".

After making the meme her Twitter profile photo, she tweeted it on her timeline which attracted mixed reactions from her followers.

"The other Pharaoh was very handsome,let us not compare the two.Lucifer was a crown son nd king of the lords kingdom but because of his arrogance, wickedness, greediness wanted every thing for himself God dethroned him!," a Tweep said.

Another added that "God we know we have all sinned but please this punishment you are paying us is too much to bear".

However, others classified Yvonne's tweet as a disrespect to the President as one Twitter user, @shaed_i said "show some respect to my president".

See more reactions to Yvonne Nelson's tweet below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Davido and son

Davido went 'mad and wanted to run into the streets' after hearing son's death

Davido-Chioma-Son-Ifeanyi (KanyiDaily)

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

___7679628___2017___12___3___10___Ebony_and_Shatta_Wale

Former ‘SM’ member exposes Shatta Wale over Ebony's death

Davido-Chioma-Son-Ifeanyi (KanyiDaily)

How Nanny and Chef lost custody of Davido's son before the drowning incident revealed