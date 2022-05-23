Yvonne Nelson choked cinema with 'Fifty Fifty' movie premiere (Photos)

Fifty-Fifty, produced and directed by Yvonne Nelson, was premiered on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Silverbird cinema, Accra mall.

Yvonne Nelson movie premiere Pulse Ghana

The premiere saw massive patronage despite the heavy rains on Saturday that led o floods. Many Ghanaians turned up in their numbers to throw their weight behind the actress.

The cinemas got choked as Yvonne Nelson and other top stars struggled to take photos with fans and admirers present at the event.

Present at the premiere was Majid Michel, John Dumelo, Michy, Anthony Woode, Jacky Mensah, Made In Ghana, Kuami Eugene, Anne Sophie Ave, amongst many others.

Yvonne Nelson and the other cast looked smart in a black t-shirt and black plants with the movie title nicely imprinted on the top. Other celebrities also took the style moment a top notch wearing very elaborate dresses on the red carpet of the movie premiere.

This would not be the first time Yvonne Nelson has got many people turn-up for her at her movie premiere. We saw great numbers for her movies such as The Price, Single & Married, Single, Married & Complicated, If Tomorrow Never Comes, Heels & Sneakers, Sin city and Fix Us.