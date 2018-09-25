Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion


U-turn Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion

In a series of tweets, the actress expressed her excitement at the change she witnessed at the aviation spot including the new passenger terminal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Actress Yvonne Nelson elougises ex-president Mahama administration for the renovation and expansion works at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a series of tweets, the actress expressed her excitement at the change she witnessed at the aviation spot including the new passenger terminal.

"Soooo impressed @JDMahama  good job," she wrote.

play

 

The expansion was to support Ghana’s ambition to “upgrade its vital infrastructure by modernizing and transforming the airport into a gateway for West Africa and as a regional aviation hub.”

"I can’t believe I’m still in Ghana!! Leadership should be all about this ...I’m sooo impressed. Ghana deserves more!"

READ MORE: Get worried if your man was my ex - Actress

Actress Yvonne was a fierce critic of the former president so much that she single-handedly masterminded what became the historical ‘Dumsor’ demonstration against him for the frequent power outage which plagued the country a few years ago.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Love Birds: Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo Love Birds Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo
Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go dirty over 18-year-old boyfriend Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go dirty over 18-year-old boyfriend
Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold saga Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold saga
Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1 Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1
Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones
Princess Shyngle: Get worried if your man was my ex - Actress Princess Shyngle Get worried if your man was my ex - Actress

Recommended Videos

Bisa Kdei: I’ve had difficulty to beat the standard “Mansa” set for me Bisa Kdei I’ve had difficulty to beat the standard “Mansa” set for me
Celebrity News: Wendy Shay hints of collabo with Yemi Alade Celebrity News Wendy Shay hints of collabo with Yemi Alade
Celebrity News: I have invested a lot in Menzgold - Shatta Wale Celebrity News I have invested a lot in Menzgold - Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah...bullet
2 Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr...bullet
3 Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard...bullet
4 Video Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out for loans-...bullet
5 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
6 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet
7 Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
8 Video 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojobullet
9 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet
10 Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo
Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new baby
Missing In Action 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed – Pappy Kojo
Video 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojo
Pappy Kojo I used to make pizza in Italy, at the train station - Singer
Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Wale
Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah 1 vows
Video How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to "You Play Me, I Play You"
Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard on Menzgold
Oops! Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese

Top Videos

1 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubaibullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
4 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
5 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
6 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
7 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
10 Video I used to make Pizza in Italy, train station...bullet

Celebrities

Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party
Oops! Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese
How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to the movies
Video How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to "You Play Me, I Play You"
Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church
Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church
X
Advertisement