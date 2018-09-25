Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion

news

Actress Yvonne Nelson elougises ex-president Mahama administration for the renovation and expansion works at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a series of tweets, the actress expressed her excitement at the change she witnessed at the aviation spot including the new passenger terminal.

"Soooo impressed @JDMahama good job," she wrote.

The expansion was to support Ghana’s ambition to “upgrade its vital infrastructure by modernizing and transforming the airport into a gateway for West Africa and as a regional aviation hub.”

"I can’t believe I’m still in Ghana!! Leadership should be all about this ...I’m sooo impressed. Ghana deserves more!"

Actress Yvonne was a fierce critic of the former president so much that she single-handedly masterminded what became the historical ‘Dumsor’ demonstration against him for the frequent power outage which plagued the country a few years ago.