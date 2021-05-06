RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvonne Nelson labels celebrities who took money from politicians ‘clowns’

David Mawuli

Ghanaian filmmaker and actress Yvonne Nelson has used the ‘clown’ emoji to described celebrities who took monies from politicians to campaign for them, adding that those people's voices have been taken away from them.

The “Fix Us” actress thinks some celebrities have been tight-lipped over the ongoing ‘Fix the Country’ protest because the leadership of the political parties they campaigned for will take a piss.

It’s been four days since some Ghanaians took to Twitter to voice out the pressing needs of Ghanaians and the need for the Akudo-Addo-led government to take immediate action.

Top Ghanaian celebrities, including Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Lydia Forson, Efia Odo, and DKB, have joined the calls.

However, film stars, Afia Schwarzenegger and Prince David Osei – who campaigned heavily for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Akufo Addo during the 2020 general elections – have opposed it. Others who campaigned for the NPP have kept mute about the protest.

Speaking about people who are quiet about the issue, Yvonne Nelson indicated in a tweet on Thursday, May 6, that she feels the pains of those whose voices have been taken away from them by politicians.

She said they have lost their voices but she is doing this for the future of her children.

“I feel for those who have taken money from politicians. They see everything! Them no dey fit support/tweet/talk! You see how your VOICE has been taken away from you? Some of us are doing this for OUR KIDS FUTURE charley! #FixTheCountry #FixTheCountryGhana,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ghana Police Service has turned down an application to take ‘Fix the Country’ off social media and hit the street to demonstrate against the government.

