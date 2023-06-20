Yvonne Nelson only wanted true love, he wouldn't have dated Sarkodie then - Captain Smart

"I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn't strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict. Charlie, it dey there!" she exclaimed.

"Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.

"I wouldn't call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer," parts of the book read.

Commenting on the revelation with others about how Yvonne Nelson got cheated on by Iyanya, her Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Captain Smart explains that the actress has only chosen this kind of then because she was looking for genuine love.

"I have not really read the entire book yet but I have noticed that the young lady throughout her life has been looking for someone who will love her nothing else," he said.

"The time they said she dated Sarkodie, I didn't know Sarkodie by then but the pictures of him back then shows that Yvonne was not looking for a rich man. Pappy Kojo too has been named. Look at Iyanya, who at all is he?" he asked.

Speaking during his show on Onua TV, Captain Smart emphasized that "she was just looking for someone to love her". Hear more form him in the video below.