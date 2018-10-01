Pulse.com.gh logo
Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter


Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy shares some fun moments with her daughter on Instagram

  • Published: , Refreshed:
News of Yvonne Nelson’s pregnancy came as a shock to many Ghanaians after she denied it on countless occasion.

The award-winning actress broke the news on her 32nd birthday, Sunday, November 12, 2017, as she covered the front page of Wow Magazine in a lovely dress.

READ ALSO: Photos from Yvonne Nelson's lovely pregnancy photoshoot

The screen diva and international photographer, Jamie Roberts welcomed a bouncing baby girl, Ryn Roberts on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

In her exclusive interview with the magazine, she revealed how she hid her pregnancy from the public and her mother’s reaction when she told her about her pregnancy when the family hasn’t received her hand in marriage.

The bond between celebrity baby, Ryn, and her daddy is nothing like you have seen before as the duo spend quality time together.

READ ALSO:Yvonne Nelson talks about how she hid her pregnancy from paparazzi

Check out some photos below:

Baby Ryn and some other lovely kids spending quality time together play

Baby Ryn and some other lovely kids spending quality time together

