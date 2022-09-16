Yvonne Nelson shares profound confession about Dr UN; says 'I want to know how he does it'

He succeeded in giving Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, and Nathaniel Attoh among others fake awards and plaques made of inferior products. The Ghanaian rapper who was suited to the event as a dapper proudly received an empty water bottle as his 'UN Award'.

Dr UN and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Later it was discovered that the award scheme is not associated with the UN and was a ceremony organized by Kwame Fordjour without the consent of the International body. However, the DR UN continues to defend the credibility of his awards scheme.

After the Delay interview, Dr UN has been on a media tour talking about his awards scheme and a new one he is organizing. His interviews appear to have caught the attention of Yvonne Nelson who has shared a profound statement about him.

Taking to Twitter, she said "I want to know how Mr UN does it…..he always has a smile on his face……even when peeps try him. Its golden. Golden like his flask"

Questioned about his awards on the Delay Show by the host, he said "I have organized about 10 awards. I am like Ghana don't learn and they keep talking trash about dignified people. Sarkodie himself who received the flask, ask him how I got him at the event".

"When you hold a water, it's a shining star, water is life all your followers, the population that follows you you are holding their life, that is the meaning of that," Dr Un told Delay in the heated interview broadcasted on TV3 last night.

Dr UN Awards Pulse Ghana