Me Too: I also got pregnant for Sark -Yvonne Nelson shares revelation from another lady

The post, shared on June 29, 2023, claims that Sarkodie engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse with a young lady. Upon discovering her pregnancy, he allegedly proceeded to block her on all his social media platforms and put pressure on her to undergo an abortion.

This statement follows previous assertions made by actress Yvonne Nelson, who claimed that Sarkodie had also played a role in her decision to terminate a pregnancy resulting from their past relationship.

Mrs-adelz's post provides additional details about the alleged incident, describing the lady involved as dark-skinned and revealing that her initials begin with 'F' and end with 'A'. According to the post, the encounter between Sarkodie and the unnamed lady took place back in 2016 at Rockstone's Office, which is now known as Django Bar.

Yvonne Nelson recently launched her book, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," where she embarks on a personal journey to uncover her unknown father, the actress revealed intimate details about herself, including her encounter with Sarkodie and the alleged abortion she underwent because the musician was not ready to be a father.

“I wouldn't have said anything if you had just kept quiet Mr self-acclaimed the best rapper. I usually mind my business but I despise in general, people that refuse to take responsibility and accountability for their actions. Do you remember in 2016 when you sent one of your boys to take the contact info of a chocolate-looking lady whose name starts with an F and ends with A at Rockstone's Office now called Django Bar?

“You got in touch with her and you had unprotected s*x with her that resulted into pregnancy. You blocked her on all social media platforms, all efforts to reach out to you was in vain and she didn't want the drama of contacting bloggers to tarnish your image, she got rid of the baby and moved on but the truth is she still carries the guilt even though she's married now with kids. Or you do not remember because the victims are many?

“But you can forget the location though. I pray you become matured enough to take responsibility and accountability for your actions in the future. Some of us knows who you are. You can't fool the world world. #MATURITY #THETRUTHSHALLSETYOUFREE @yvonnenelsongh @nkonkonsa @zionfelixdotcom... you are just fortunate I am not chasing clout, I would have recorded a video instead and I'm sure you would remember my face. Irresponsible boy.”