Yvonne Nelson throws a party to celebrate Ryn Roberts’ first birthday

Ryn’s first birthday party saw the likes of John Dumelo, Coded, Yvonne Okoro and other celebrities.

The daughter of Actress Yvonne Nelson, Ryn Roberts turned plus one and had a lavish birthday party thrown for her for her fist birthday.

When A-listers' babies turn 1, their celebrations are often anything but ordinary. From their 'Babies' Disney-themed parties' to the presence of some renowned prsonalities who grace the occasion. Ryn's birthday was no exception. She got a lavish birthday treatment.

The party was graced with many celebrities like John Dumelo, Yvonne Okoro, Trigmatic, Prince David Osei, Sammy Forson, Coded 4X4  who made the party a success at their East Legon Hills home.

Of course, it was a baby’s birthday so, a source tells us that though the party had a lot of celebs, there were also a lot of children to enjoy Ryn’s big day with her.

 

