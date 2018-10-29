Yvonne Nelson throws a party to celebrate Ryn Roberts’ first birthday

news

The daughter of Actress Yvonne Nelson, Ryn Roberts turned plus one and had a lavish birthday party thrown for her for her fist birthday.

When A-listers' babies turn 1, their celebrations are often anything but ordinary. From their 'Babies' Disney-themed parties' to the presence of some renowned prsonalities who grace the occasion. Ryn's birthday was no exception. She got a lavish birthday treatment.

The party was graced with many celebrities like John Dumelo, Yvonne Okoro, Trigmatic, Prince David Osei, Sammy Forson, Coded 4X4 who made the party a success at their East Legon Hills home.

Of course, it was a baby’s birthday so, a source tells us that though the party had a lot of celebs, there were also a lot of children to enjoy Ryn’s big day with her.