Yvonne Nelson's memoir is also the real-life of Elizabeth Keen in Blacklist - Bossu Kule

Selorm Tali

After the successful launch of actress Yvonne Nelson's most talked about "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson", much has been said with regard to the actress revealing chilling details about her private life in the book.

Bossu Kule
Bossu Kule

In a post circulating online, renowned talent manager Bossu Kule compared the Yvonne Nelson story to the popular character Elizabeth Keen from the hit show The Blacklist.

Bossu Kule in the post asked the world to not go too hard on Yvonne Nelson, citing her recently released book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, as a real-life Elizabeth Keen story

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

In the book, Yvonne Nelson reveals her story of searching for her father for 30 years, despite the odds being stacked against her.

According to Bossu Kule, Yvonne has come to realize that many of the things she was told growing up were lies, including her name and searching for the truth so far hasn't been easy on her side

Clearly, Yvonne Nelson needs someone like the Raymond Reddington figure, one who knows all the answers she seeks, to help her find the truth. He added

Yvonne Nelson has been praised by many after the release of the book, whiles others are of a different critical opinion on certain revelations she revealed in the book.

Bossu Kule
Bossu Kule Bossu Kule Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
