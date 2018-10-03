Pulse.com.gh logo
Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire at JFK in the US


Yvonne Nelson's Delta Air Lines from JFK in the USA to Ghana caught fire. She took to social media to ask the airline to sit up and thanked God too.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social media to thank God play

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has taken to social media to share a story of how her flight caught fire when passengers were still seated.

The mother of one shared a video of CBS’s News report on how the plane’s landing gear caught fire on the tarmac inside the JFK International Airport, New York in the United States of America.

Reports indicate an unknown issue got the brakes to overheat causing the fire. All 205 passengers including Yvonne Nelson who were on the Delta Air Lines flight to Ghana were safely evacuated.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson play

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson

 

Yvonne, who shared another video of firefighters calming the situation from her passenger window wrote in the Instagram post:

“My flight! So this happened to us! Than you Jesus #Deltapleasesitup”

 

