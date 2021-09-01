Zion Felix and Mina his girlfriend reveal name and gender of their baby

It has been reported that the blogger who recently returned from a Europe tour has welcomed his first child with his Italy based fiancée. However, the report has not been confirmed, neither has Zion said anything about it.

However, Mina, his Ghanaian based fiancée has created an Instagram page for their unborn baby. The new page revealed the baby's gender as a girl who will be named Adepa.

The bio of the page reads "I am the light of the world. Blessed Daughter of @zionfelixdotcom and @minalyntouch account manage by mom & dad" and a post shared two weeks ago states that "I was ready to come out and play but mommy and daddy said I have to wait a few more weeks".