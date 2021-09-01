The Ghanaian blogger got two women pregnant around the same time. That is his known girlfriend, Mina Lawani and another Italy based lady identified as Erica Kyem. Moving on to adapt to the situation, Zion is taking a bold step into fatherhood.
Zion Felix and Mina his girlfriend reveal name and gender of their baby
A few months ago, Zion Felix, has been entangled in a relationship scandal and he is gradually unwinding himself out of it by choosing to become a responsible Daddy.
It has been reported that the blogger who recently returned from a Europe tour has welcomed his first child with his Italy based fiancée. However, the report has not been confirmed, neither has Zion said anything about it.
However, Mina, his Ghanaian based fiancée has created an Instagram page for their unborn baby. The new page revealed the baby's gender as a girl who will be named Adepa.
The bio of the page reads "I am the light of the world. Blessed Daughter of @zionfelixdotcom and @minalyntouch account manage by mom & dad" and a post shared two weeks ago states that "I was ready to come out and play but mommy and daddy said I have to wait a few more weeks".
In another post on Adepa's Instagram page with the handle @pax_pam, shows Zion Felix looking into a baby court. The post shared 4 days ago came with a caption that says "Daddy praying on my Cot before I come.🤗 I’ll be sleeping in it very soon. 🥰 Amen to daddy’s prayers🙏🏽". See it below.
