Zion Felix confirms welcoming baby with Mina Lawani

The 30-year-old Ghanaian blogger announcing his new status as a father, shared photos of himself with Mina and her baby bump to say "yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and it's such a great feeling".

Confirming the gender of the baby as we earlier reported, he added that "God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam, my princess".

Mina sharing also sharing more baby bump photos on her Instagram, wrote "this Joy that I Have…. The world didn’t give it and the world can’t take it away!!! My Miracle Is Here. @pax_pam #babypax2021".

"Thank you Jehovah for making a way for me when I was scared, what you cannot do does not exist. I am so grateful that you had the honor to use me to Glorify your name. To you alone be all the Glory," she concluded.

Before these posts today, it was known that Zion Felix has impregnated two women around the same time. A lady based in Europe known as Erica Kyem and Mina Lawani. The drama saw the Ghanaian blogger apologizing to both women.

Zion Felix and alleged finacee Erica Kyem Pulse Ghana