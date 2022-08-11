Zion Felix is said to have named his daughter Pax Adjei Avè Adomako, with the 'Avè' from the French Ambassador's name. According to attendees of Pax Adjei Avè Adomako's christening, her father revealed the reason why he chose to name her after the diplomat.

According to ameyawdebrah.com, the blogger said "the affable Anne Sophie Avé has contributed immensely in his life since her tenure as the French Ambassador to Ghana". Zion Felix welcomed the baby girl with his Mina Lawani his long-time girlfriend.

Zion Felix names daughter after French ambassador Pulse Ghana

Last year, the Ghanaian blogger was entangled in a relationship scandal. Zion is known to be dating one makeup artist, Mina Lawani for years.

Photo from Zion Felix' daughter christening Pulse Ghana

Photo from Zion Felix' daughter christening Pulse Ghana

He confirmed their relationship on the Delay Show and in another interview, he promised to marry Mina on one of his birthdays. Shockingly, somewhere last year, a video surfaced online with the blogger at a ceremony that looks like a knocking ceremony.

Zion responded to the rumour by saying that 'I am not married and I have never been married". However, he did not explain what the viral video was about. However, it later emerged that he he impregnated the lady and went to see her family to do knocking.

The lady identified as Erica Kyem posted a photo of herself heavily pregnant with Zion Felix standing by her. She captioned the post "Happy birthday b @zionfelixdotcom".