The daughter of a Ghanaian blogger was christened a few weeks ago at a ceremony in Accra attended by the French Ambassador, Ameyaw Debrah with some friends and family of the baby girl who marked her first birthday as well.
Zion Felix names daughter after French Ambassador to Ghana
Zion Felix has named his daughter after the outgoing French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé.
Read Also
Zion Felix is said to have named his daughter Pax Adjei Avè Adomako, with the 'Avè' from the French Ambassador's name. According to attendees of Pax Adjei Avè Adomako's christening, her father revealed the reason why he chose to name her after the diplomat.
According to ameyawdebrah.com, the blogger said "the affable Anne Sophie Avé has contributed immensely in his life since her tenure as the French Ambassador to Ghana". Zion Felix welcomed the baby girl with his Mina Lawani his long-time girlfriend.
Last year, the Ghanaian blogger was entangled in a relationship scandal. Zion is known to be dating one makeup artist, Mina Lawani for years.
He confirmed their relationship on the Delay Show and in another interview, he promised to marry Mina on one of his birthdays. Shockingly, somewhere last year, a video surfaced online with the blogger at a ceremony that looks like a knocking ceremony.
Zion responded to the rumour by saying that 'I am not married and I have never been married". However, he did not explain what the viral video was about. However, it later emerged that he he impregnated the lady and went to see her family to do knocking.
The lady identified as Erica Kyem posted a photo of herself heavily pregnant with Zion Felix standing by her. She captioned the post "Happy birthday b @zionfelixdotcom".
After this, it became known that the blogger impregnated two women around the same time. He managed to calm the storm by remaining responsible for the two women who have all given birth.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh