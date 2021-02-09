DJ Ashmen has been with Zylofon FM, a subsidiary of Zylofon Media, for the past three years.

The media company owned by the embattled CEO of MenzGold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, terminated DJ Ashmen’s contract for unknown reasons.

DJ Ashmen in a Facebook post today confirmed his departure from the media company but didn’t give enough details on his exit.

He thanked the management, Samy Flex and Nana Appiah Mensah for believing in him and further thanked his ‘disappointed followers and listeners’.

“Well, all too soon my 3 years journey with Zylofon Media (Zylofon FM) has come to an END,” he said in a Facebook post. “It was an incredible journey and I want to use this opportunity to thank the management and owner especially Mr Samuel Atuobi Baah for the belief he had in me and not forgetting the CEO Nana Appiah Mensah and my colleagues. Thank You all, am grateful, and to my cherish followers and listeners who I know will be disappointed, please keep your heads up and let’s open a new chapter together.”

It’s unclear where he will be heading to after exiting Zylofon FM.