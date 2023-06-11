In a discussion on UTV's Showbiz Night, the pundit submitted that some Christians do not practice what the bible preaches.
Christians are too intolerant and judgmental - Kwame A-Plus
Controversial pundit, entrepreneur, politician, and social activist Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus has chastised Christians for being intolerant and judgemental.
He believes the attitude of such believers brings division and ill hatred between religious groups.
"Christians worship God through the son Jesus, Indians worship through Buddha, Islam worships through the prophet Mohammed, never have I heard that small god worshipers have raised against Christian worshipers for believing in their Alpha, but Christians go against the word of the bible to be judgmental and intolerant of others.
"These uncanny attitudes bring about division and hatred between these religious groups, let allow people to practice what they believe in and be tolerant of others' faith and opinions
"Even the bible says, choose your battles wisely, practice what you believe in, and have others hold onto what they also believe in. God is the final judge, don't play his role.
