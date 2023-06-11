ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Christians are too intolerant and judgmental - Kwame A-Plus

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Controversial pundit, entrepreneur, politician, and social activist Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus has chastised Christians for being intolerant and judgemental.

Kwame A Plus
Kwame A Plus

In a discussion on UTV's Showbiz Night, the pundit submitted that some Christians do not practice what the bible preaches.

Recommended articles

He believes the attitude of such believers brings division and ill hatred between religious groups.

"Christians worship God through the son Jesus, Indians worship through Buddha, Islam worships through the prophet Mohammed, never have I heard that small god worshipers have raised against Christian worshipers for believing in their Alpha, but Christians go against the word of the bible to be judgmental and intolerant of others.

"These uncanny attitudes bring about division and hatred between these religious groups, let allow people to practice what they believe in and be tolerant of others' faith and opinions

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even the bible says, choose your battles wisely, practice what you believe in, and have others hold onto what they also believe in. God is the final judge, don't play his role.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akuapem Poloo

Converting to Islam has restricted me; I’m suffering - Akuapem Poloo laments

Ras Nene loses cool as Achimota Mall stops him from shooting skit with Efia Odo (WATCH)

Ras Nene loses cool as Achimota Mall stops him from shooting skit with Efia Odo (WATCH)

Agya Koo's Kumasi mansion sets social media ablaze (VIDEO)

Agya Koo's Kumasi mansion sets social media ablaze (VIDEO)

Stonebwoy and wife

I don’t think I got married too early; I’m still pursuing my dreams -Dr Louisa