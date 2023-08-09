A viral video on social media shows that AY’s house was gutted by fire on Sunday, August 6, 2023. The roof of the storey-building was on fire.
Comedian AY speaks after fire gutted his mansion
Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayodeji Makun, widely known as AY, has lost properties worth millions to a fire incident that engulfed his Lagos home over the weekend.
Recommended articles
But the comedian on Monday, August 7, shared a message on Instagram expressing that he and his family are safe.
Grace Makun, AY’s sister-in-law, reported the incident’s results on Monday via her social media account.
Grace claims that after they prayed and wept together, God was merciful.
Sharing the video, she wrote: “Y”all be wondering why I’m appraising @lanremakunevents @yomicasual we cried and prayed together and God showed us mercy as a family.
“Our heart is full of gratitude for @aycomedian @realmabelmakun we love you both.”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh