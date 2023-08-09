ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian AY speaks after fire gutted his mansion

Selorm Tali

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayodeji Makun, widely known as AY, has lost properties worth millions to a fire incident that engulfed his Lagos home over the weekend.

Comedian AY’s mansion

A viral video on social media shows that AY’s house was gutted by fire on Sunday, August 6, 2023. The roof of the storey-building was on fire.

But the comedian on Monday, August 7, shared a message on Instagram expressing that he and his family are safe.

Grace Makun, AY’s sister-in-law, reported the incident’s results on Monday via her social media account.

Ayodeji Makun's mansion Pulse Ghana
Grace claims that after they prayed and wept together, God was merciful.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Y”all be wondering why I’m appraising @lanremakunevents @yomicasual we cried and prayed together and God showed us mercy as a family.

“Our heart is full of gratitude for @aycomedian @realmabelmakun we love you both.”

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
