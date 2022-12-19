Criss Waddle calls out 'disloyal' R2bees, King Promise for not attending his concert

According to the 'Ayi' rapper, he has been a member of the R2bees family for years, and demonstrated his loyalty and support yet he doesn't the same support in return.

"So yesterday R2bees go Gyakie en show them no come amg conncect concert," Criss waddle said.

"For 20 years I have served, worshiped,promoted and stayed loyal to R2bees, from camp yard days, long before paedae reformed it to R2bees, the kinda pain and insults I've received for that 20 years.only jah knows," Criss Waddle added.

Criss Waddle extended his disappointed to King Promise's manager when he added that "@ohene_faruku u still Dey manage king promise?so u watch promise go perform for Gyakie en show under way u no fit tell am say bro make we pass Waddle and mekidal their show under for 5 minutes them too be family?"

In a series of rant, Criss Waddle called out other close affiliates of R2bees.

"U gomi u make ur black face like my Land Cruiser en spare tyre, that R2bees manager title Dey sweet u pass.last year December no be me force Agazy to give you show for tema?who was ready to book you in tema?

Now one year come me too I dey do my show u no get sense to tell ur people say chale for 20 years this our boy has served and actually deserves some 3 seconds surprise performance For 20 fucking years bro, I stayed behind the scenes and played my role until AMG came.l've always been comfortable being at the back seat even till today," he said.

See the screenshots below for more as Criss waddle continued to drag R2bees on snapchat.

