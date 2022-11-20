In an exclusive on Showbiz 927 with Caleb Nii Boye, KOD attributed the start of his radio career to the persistence of Daddy Lumba.
Daddy Lumba took me to my first radio interview – KOD
Renowned Ghanaian OAP who doubles as a fashion creative director of Nineteen 57, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly referred to as KOD has paid tribute to Daddy Lumba, the highlife maestro, for his immense contribution to his radio career.
“I think one of the things that propelled me to do what I did back then was that I was driven into Radio Gold for the very first time by Daddy Lumba. He was like, ‘Nana, you can do this. I know you can do this. Radio Gold is looking for presenters. Let’s go.’ So he drove me to Radio Gold. We sent my application form.”
According to the broadcaster, he received an early call to start work a week after putting in his application. He attributed the fast response to his prior working experience in the media industry.
“I had prior experience working because I was part of the team that built Sunshine Radio( later Choice FM, later Kasapa FM). And so they realized I had a certain experience in the media space. And also have been a copywriter for KKD, which had an advertising company called KDS.”
KOD reminisced about his days early days of working on radio. As a 19-year-old teenager, being put on the radio was a huge opportunity. He also spoke about the monopoly Radio Gold enjoyed by playing mostly Ghanaian music.
“We listened to Radio Gold old a lot because they played more Ghanaian content than the other radio stations. If you wanted highlife music, music from Ghana, it was Radio Gold.” he said.
