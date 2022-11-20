RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Daddy Lumba took me to my first radio interview – KOD

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned Ghanaian OAP who doubles as a fashion creative director of Nineteen 57, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly referred to as KOD has paid tribute to Daddy Lumba, the highlife maestro, for his immense contribution to his radio career.

Lumba X KOD
Lumba X KOD

In an exclusive on Showbiz 927 with Caleb Nii Boye, KOD attributed the start of his radio career to the persistence of Daddy Lumba.

Recommended articles

I think one of the things that propelled me to do what I did back then was that I was driven into Radio Gold for the very first time by Daddy Lumba. He was like, ‘Nana, you can do this. I know you can do this. Radio Gold is looking for presenters. Let’s go.’ So he drove me to Radio Gold. We sent my application form.”

According to the broadcaster, he received an early call to start work a week after putting in his application. He attributed the fast response to his prior working experience in the media industry.

“I had prior experience working because I was part of the team that built Sunshine Radio( later Choice FM, later Kasapa FM). And so they realized I had a certain experience in the media space. And also have been a copywriter for KKD, which had an advertising company called KDS.

KOD reminisced about his days early days of working on radio. As a 19-year-old teenager, being put on the radio was a huge opportunity. He also spoke about the monopoly Radio Gold enjoyed by playing mostly Ghanaian music.

“We listened to Radio Gold old a lot because they played more Ghanaian content than the other radio stations. If you wanted highlife music, music from Ghana, it was Radio Gold.” he said.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mona X Ghhyper

Cut short your jubilation haters, news about Hajia 4real is false - GHhyper

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Afrobeats titans, Davido and Wizkid

Wizkid pays tribute to Davido at his MSG Madison Square garden concert

Black Sherif

Black Sherif becomes first Ghanaian artist to reach 200M+ streams on Boomplay